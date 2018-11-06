Sun Tran is offering free rides on Election Day to make it easier for Tucsonans to make their voices heard.
Sun Tran buses, Sun Link streetcars and Sun Express services are free Nov. 6, officials say.
Sun Van paratransit passengers will be provided free rides as well, riders can call to arrange a ride.
Pima County polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sun Shuttle and Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be participating in the free services, a company news release said.
"The right to vote is so important, and we want to ensure that everyone who’s eligible to vote has the opportunity to vote," said Mayor Jonathan Rothschild.
To find a Sun Tran route, riders can call the Customer Service Center with a starting address and polling place address. Customers can also use the Plan Your Trip tool to find the appropriate route.
Riders are encouraged to plan their routes to polling places before Election Day.
Uber and Lyft will be offering discounted rides on Election Day to prevent transportation from becoming an obstacle.
Riders can take advantage of the discount by following the steps listed on Uber's website.
Lyft is offering a 50 percent discount. You can get a discount code here.