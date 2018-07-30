Look out, Sun Tran riders. Your schedule could see some changes soon.
Beginning Aug. 12, Sun Tran, Sun Express, and Sun Shuttle routes will undergo service changes, including weekday and weekend schedule updates, and new optional stops or reroutes. Route 2 will also be redirected to travel on Cherrybell Stravenue.
Sun Tran encourages its riders to check their schedules ahead of time, in case routes in their routine have changed.
Schedule information can be found online or in Sun Tran's new Route Schedule booklets, which will be available in vehicles beginning Aug. 1.