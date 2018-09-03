Sun Tran wants to hear from Tucsonans about possible changes to one of its bus routes.
The proposed changes are for Route 15, which travels along Campbell Avenue. The company is proposing “intermittent service” on the route to the Tucson Marketplace on Kino Parkway and along Eastland Street to Country Club Road. Sun Tran representatives will provide information, receive comments and answer questions about the possible changes.
The first of two sessions is Thursday, Sept. 6, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Quincie Douglas Library, 1585 E. 36th St.
On Sept. 11, the session is from, 5-6 p.m. at the Tucson City Council Ward 5 Office, 4300 S. Park Ave.
Community members can also ask representatives about any other transit-related concerns, a company press release said.
Information about the changes can be found at www.suntran.com. If you can’t attend, you can call Sun Tran customer service at 792-9222.