Sunday movies

Sunday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 11:45, 1:10, 2:35, 4, 5:25, 6:50, 8:15.
King Richard (PG-13) - 1, 4:05, 7:10.
Mitchells vs. the Machines (PG) - 11, 1:40.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11:40, 2:15, 4:45, 7:25, 9:55.
Dune (PG-13) - 1, 4:40, 8:20.
Eternals (PG-13) - 11:30, 1:30, 3, 5:15, 6:30, 9, 10.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:15, 1:10, 1:45, 2:30, 3:20, 4:15, 4:50, 5:40, 6:30, 7:20, 7:55, 8:45, 9:40, 10:30.
King Richard (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 7, 10:20.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 11:25, 4:55, 10:25.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:15, 6:55, 9:45.
Red Notice (PG-13) - 2, 7:30.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:25, 2:05, 4:55, 7:35, 10:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 10:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - noon, 2:15, 4:30, 7.
Dune (PG-13) - noon.
Eternals (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:45.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 12:30, 1:30, 3:15, 4:15, 5:30, 7.
King Richard (PG-13) - noon, 3:45, 7:45.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.
Spencer (R) - 4 p.m.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 12:40, 1:40, 3:20, 4:20, 6:40.
Dune (PG-13) - 12:55, 4:50, 7:20.
Eternals (PG-13) - 1:05, 3:25, 4:45, 7:15.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - noon, 12:30, 1, 1:15, 1:55, 2:15, 3:15, 3:45, 4:15, 4:30, 5:10, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:35, 8.
Gintama: The Very Final (NR) - 3, 7.
King Richard (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:55, 7:30.
Last Night in Soho (R) - 12:35, 3:35, 6:35.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:40, 7:20.
Red Notice (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:50, 7:10.
Spencer (R) - 12:25, 3:40, 6:50.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Belfast (PG-13) - 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10.
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11:20, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:50, 6:25.
Eternals (PG-13) - 11:30, 3:10, 6:50.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 10:55, 11:30, 1:35, 2:05, 4:40, 5:15, 6:15, 7:45, 8:30.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 12:20, 3:35, 6:45.
Gintama: The Very Final (NR) - 3, 7.
King Richard (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:45, 7:20.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:25, 3:05, 6:40.
Spencer (R) - 7:15 p.m.
French Dispatch (R) - 7:25 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:35, 2:15, 4:55, 7:35.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 10, 10:30, 12:30, 1, 3:45, 6:30.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:15, 3, 6:45, 10:30.
Eternals (PG-13) - 10:15, 2, 6, 9:45.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 10, 10:30, 11:30, 1, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10, 10:30.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (PG) - 3:15 p.m.
King Richard (PG-13) - 10:45, 2:15, 6:45, 10:15.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:30, 2:30, 6:15, 10.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:30, 4:35, 7:35.
Copshop (R) - 12:15, 2:50, 5:25, 8.
Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.
Cry Macho (PG-13) - 11:55, 2:20, 4:45, 7:15.
Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 5, 7:25.
Free Guy (PG-13) - 12:05, 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 12:45, 3:45, 6:45.
Old (PG-13) - 12:20, 2:55, 5:30, 8.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 12:30, 2:45, 4:55, 7:10.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - noon, 2:30.
Card Counter (R) - 11:50, 2:35, 5:15, 7:55.
Many Saints of Newark (R) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:50.
Suicide Squad (R) - 1:40, 4:40, 7:40.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777
Belfast (PG-13) - 10:45, 2, 4:30, 7:15.
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (NR) - 1:30, 4:45.
Passing (PG-13) - 11, 4:15.
Tampopo (NR) - 7:30 p.m.
French Dispatch (R) - 11:15, 1:15, 7:45.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 10:10, 11:35, 12:50, 2:15, 3:35, 4:55, 6:10, 7:35, 8:45.
Eternals (PG-13) - 10:55, 12:45, 2:30, 4:25, 6:05, 8:10.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 9:55, 10:15, 11:15, 12:15, 1, 1:25, 2:25, 3:25, 4, 4:35, 5:35, 6:35, 7, 7:45, 8:45.
King Richard (PG-13) - 10, 1:20, 4:45, 8:05.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:40, 7:20.
Red Notice (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:20, 5:30, 8:30.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK
Belfast (PG-13) - 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05.
C.S. Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert (NR) - 1:35, 6:55.
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 10:45, 1:25, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25.
Dune (PG-13) - 10:30, 6:35, 10:15.
Eternals (PG-13) - 10:30, 12:15, 2:10, 3:55, 5:55, 7:35, 9:35.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 11:30, noon, 12:30, 1, 2:10, 2:40, 3:10, 3:40, 4:10, 5:20, 5:50, 6:20, 6:50, 7:20, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 10:50.
Gintama: The Very Final (NR) - 3, 7.
King Richard (PG-13) - 10:50, 12:35, 2:15, 4, 5:40, 7:25, 9:05, 10:50.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:55, 2:50, 6:40, 10:25.
Red Notice (PG-13) - 5, 8:05, 9:55.
Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 10:30, 1:20, 4:15, 7:05.
Spencer (R) - 10:30, 4:55, 9:40.
French Dispatch (R) - 2:05, 7:55, 10:45.
Unforgiven (R) - 4 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:35, 2:20, 5:05, 7:50, 10:35.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980
Belfast (PG-13) - 11:45, 3:05, 5:15, 7:10, 9:55.
Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11:30, 2:20, 3:15, 4:50.
Dune (PG-13) - 11:45, 3:40, 7:50.
Eternals (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:50, 6:20, 9:45.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 10:45, 11:45, 12:25, 1:50, 2:35, 3:25, 5, 6:45, 7:30, 8:15, 10:15.
King Richard (PG-13) - 11, 1:55, 5:35, 9:35.
No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 6, 8:55.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 5:50, 10:30.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) - 10:40, 12:40, 1:30, 3:30, 4:20, 6:20, 7:10, 9:10, 10.
King Richard (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.
Mitchells vs. the Machines (PG) - 11:50, 2:30.