 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday movies
MOVIE TIMES

Sunday movies

  • Updated

Sunday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Mission: Impossible (PG-13) - 12:15, 7:45.

Fate of the Furious (PG-13) - 4:45 p.m.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:40, 12:10, 2:10, 2:50, 4:40, 5:20, 7:15, 7:50.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11:50, 12:50, 3:10, 4, 6:15, 7:20.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:15, 2:40, 3:30, 6, 6:45.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:15.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (PG-13) - 11:55, 2:20, 5, 7:30.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11:45, 2:15, 4:45, 7:10.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:25, 1:30, 2:10, 4:15, 4:55, 7:05, 7:40.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:30, 12:30, 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 8.

Wrath of Man (R) - 6:40 p.m.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 1, 3, 5, 7.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:45.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.

Jerry Maguire (R) - 3, 7.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:25, 1:15, 2:15, 3:05, 4:10, 5, 6:10, 6:55, 7:55.

Cruella (PG-13) - 12:20, 1:10, 3:40, 4:35, 7:20.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1:20, 4:20, 7:40.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 6:35 p.m.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 12:05, 2:10, 3:50, 5:35, 7:15.

Jerry Maguire 25th Anniversary (NR) - 3, 7.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 12:10, 3:20, 6:30.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 2, 7:30.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 4:55 p.m.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - noon, 12:50, 1:45, 2:55, 3:45, 4:50, 5:50, 6:40, 7:45.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 12:45, 1:30, 3:30, 4:15, 6:15, 7.

House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2 (R) - 11:55, 2:40, 5:20, 8.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 1:20, 4:20, 7:15.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:35, 12:25, 2:05, 2:55, 4:40, 5:25, 7:10, 7:55.

Cruella (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:35, 6:40.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 12:15, 1, 3:30, 4:25, 6:45, 7:45.

Jerry Maguire 25th Anniversary (NR) - 3, 7.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:10, 12:05, 2, 2:30, 4:25, 6:25, 6:55.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11:05, noon, 2:20, 4:40.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:40, 2:25, 5:10, 7, 7:55.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11, 11:25, 1:25, 1:55, 3:55, 4:25, 4:55, 7, 7:30.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - noon, 2:40, 5:20, 8.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:15, 2:45, 5:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 4:15, 8, 10.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 12:30, 3:45, 7, 9:30.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (PG-13) - noon, 6.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 12:15, 2:45, 3:30, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:30, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 12:45, 1:45, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:15, 9, 10.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

In the Heights (PG-13) - noon, 7.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (PG-13) - 2:30, 5.

Sparks Brothers (R) - 3:30, 7:30.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:30, noon, 1:10, 4, 6, 7:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 10:15, 1:30, 2:45, 4:45, 7:55.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 10:40, 12:20, 2:10, 3:50, 5:40, 7:15.

Jerry Maguire 25th Anniversary (NR) - 3, 7.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 10, 12:35, 3:10, 5:45, 8:15.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 10:50, 1:40, 4:20, 7:05.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (PG-13) - 10:25, 12:55, 3:25, 5:55, 8:30.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 10:10, 12:45, 3:15, 5:40, 8:25.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 11:30 a.m.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 10:05, 12:10, 2:50, 5:35, 8:20.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 10:35, 1:25, 4:15, 7:05, 9:55.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:45, 11:25, 1:25, 2:10, 4:15, 4:55, 7:05, 7:45, 9:45, 10:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11, 12:45, 4, 7:20, 10:35.

Gaia (R) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:50, 7:35, 10:20.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 10:30, 12:10, 1:55, 3:35, 5:20, 7:10, 8:45, 10:35.

Jerry Maguire 25th Anniversary (NR) - 3, 7.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 10:30, 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 10:30, 1:15, 4:05, 6:50, 9:40.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 10 p.m.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 10:35, 1:05, 3:45, 6:25, 9:05.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 10:30, noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9, 10:30.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 10:30, 11:35, 1:20, 2:20, 4:10, 5:05, 7, 7:50, 9:50, 10:35.

Sparks Brothers (R) - 12:15, 3:40, 7:05, 10:30.

Wrath of Man (R) - 12:55, 4, 6:55, 9:55.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11, 3:30, 6, 8:30.

Cruella (PG-13) - 12:45, 2:15, 5:30, 8:45.

Dream Horse (PG) - 11:10 a.m.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 12:10, 2, 5:45, 9.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11:45, 4, 6:30, 8:50.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 1, 3:45, 6:15.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 11:05, 1:35, 4.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 1:55, 4:40, 7:30, 9:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:15, noon, 1:30, 3, 4:15, 5:15, 7, 8, 9:45.

Wrath of Man (R) - 6:30, 9:30.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 11:05, 1:30, 4, 7:05, 9:25.

Cruella (PG-13) - 10:10, 12:05, 3:20, 6:25, 9:20.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:50, 6:05, 9:15.

Mission: Impossible (PG-13) - 4:15, 7.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 10, 11, 1:25, 3:50, 6:20, 8:45.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 6:30, 9.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 10:50, 1, 3:15, 5:30.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 10:35, 12:10, 1:20, 3, 4:05, 5:45, 6:50, 8:30, 9:30.

Fate of the Furious (PG-13) - 1:10 p.m.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 10:15, 11, 12:50, 1:40, 3:30, 4:20, 6:05, 6:50, 7:50, 8:40, 9:30.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News