Sunday's democratic debate in Phoenix moved to DC for coronavirus concerns

The Democratic debate scheduled to take place Sunday in Phoenix has been moved to Washington, D.C., out of fears for the coronavirus, according to the Arizona Republic.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told the Republic he was informed of the move during a phone call Thursday morning with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a written statement.