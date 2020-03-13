Sunday's democratic debate in Phoenix moved to DC for coronavirus concerns

The Democratic debate scheduled to take place Sunday in Phoenix has been moved to Washington, D.C., out of fears for the coronavirus, according to the Arizona Republic.
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., told the Republic he was informed of the move during a phone call Thursday morning with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel, all parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday’s debate at CNN’s studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience,” DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said in a written statement.
Organizers had said earlier this week that they were still going to hold the debate in the Grand Canyon State — but were not going to let in a studio audience at the request of the candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The debate was scheduled to take place at the Arizona Federal Theatre, the downtown Phoenix venue long known as Comerica Theatre.
For Sanders, the appearance comes just days after he announced that he’ll continue to vie for the nomination despite a lackluster performance in a number of primary elections Tuesday, most notably in Michigan. Arizona is holding its presidential preference election Tuesday, open to only registered Democrats.
Sanders will work against local support for Biden, including from former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who joined her husband, Senate candidate Mark Kelly, in endorsing the former vice president.
Sanders, who lost all three congressional districts that include the Tucson metro to Hillary Clinton in 2016, also opened this week a local campaign office — one of five openings around the state — at 1814 E. Sixth St., just off the University of Arizona campus.
The opening event was headlined by Tucson Council member Lane Santa Cruz, who is one of Sanders’ Arizona co-chairs.
