Sunnyside and Cox partner to expand broadband to underserved neighborhood

Sunnyside School District is partnering with Cox Communications to expand high-speed internet services to more than 1,000 households in the neighborhood surrounding Summit View Elementary, about 2 miles south of the Tucson airport.

The neighborhood has historically not had access to broadband services, which created challenges for remote learning over the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said. Cox also awarded the elementary school $10,000 to support digital equity efforts and programs to help students over the summer and into next school year.

As part of its effort to narrow the digital divide, Cox is increasing speed for its low-cost internet package Connect2Compete, the news release said.

Eligible households can also receive discounted service through the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program for a limited time. Eligible families can receive up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet service and equipment rental or up to $75 if they live in a tribal area for as long as government funds remain available, the news release said. For more information go to fcc.gov.

