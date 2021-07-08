Sunsets, rainbows and monsoon clouds, oh my! 24 photos of Tucson's evening sky

As monsoon storms rolled into Tucson on July 7, a rainbow and fiery sunset followed close behind.
Here's what the evening sky looked like for some social media users:
#monsoon sunset. pic.twitter.com/0TGkys48Ix— Joshua Polacheck (@JoshuaP_AZ) July 8, 2021
No filter needed for tonight's sunset. Tucson delivered another beauty😘 #Tucson pic.twitter.com/LQ8cNRpBSC— Rachel Alsakkaf (@RAlsakkaf) July 8, 2021
First time up Tumamoc in a long time. Treated to a rainbow, a beautiful sunset, and the gusty winds from a storm passing to the south. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/HhxTTNncGg— Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) July 8, 2021
Tonight’s sunset was positively glorious #Tucson pic.twitter.com/6YeF4SP5dN— Michael Bogan (@mtbogan) July 8, 2021
Tucson Sunset at its best.. #Tucson #visittucson @VisitTucsonAZ #sunset pic.twitter.com/KyYajUhJkZ— Sun4Sri (@Sri4Nit) July 8, 2021
I mean, I've seen rainbows before. But this was ridiculous, #Tucson pic.twitter.com/Mx4B3HXfwa— Dennis Just 🌵 (@sciencepolicia) July 8, 2021
Dinnertime skies tonight did not disappoint: monsoon goodness over Tucson—illuminated curtains, rainbows, cotton candy clouds…#azwx #GetIntoTheOutThere@ThePhotoHour @VisitTucsonAZ#DesertSunsetsNeverGetOld#shotoniphonehttps://t.co/zyZOXIByHD pic.twitter.com/yVhT5tun4B— J. C y r (@Allophile) July 8, 2021