Tucsonans should prepare for lots of sunshine today, despite last week's 90-degree temperatures and rainy weather.
The National Weather Service reports that most of southeast Arizona will experience high temperatures with no thunderstorms.
Also, temperatures are back in the 100s again today. Always remember to stay hydrated and protected from the sun.
And don't fret quite yet — there is a slight chance of thunderstorms during the weekend.
High: 102
Low: 74
Currently
Clear, 77.5
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 60% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Clear, 79.8
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 84.2
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 88.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 92.4
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 95.2
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Clear, 97.6
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Clear, 98.5
Wind 5 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Clear, 99.5
Wind 6 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Clear, 100.1
Wind 8 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Clear, 99.4
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Clear, 97.7
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 94.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 91.5
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 89.2
Wind 5 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 87.3
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 85.1
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
Wednesday
12 am: Clear, 82.7
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 81.0
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 79.3
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 78.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 76.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 75.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 75.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 77.2
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 81.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 85.9
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 89.7
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 93.2
Wind 2 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 95.7
Wind 4 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Clear, 97.8
Wind 5 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Clear, 99.9
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Clear, 100.8
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Clear, 101.0
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Clear, 99.7
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.1
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
18% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.8
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 0