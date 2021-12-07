Supervisors appoint two new state representatives

The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Christopher Mathis and Morgan Abraham to take over two vacant seats in the Arizona House of Representatives.

The appointees will replace state Reps. Randall Friese and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, who represented Legislative Districts 9 and 10 respectively.

Friese, a trauma surgeon who represented LD9, which covers the Catalina Foothills and Casas Adobes, said he resigned to focus on his medical career. His replacement, Mathis, is a professor at the University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law who runs a local practice focusing on elder law.

Supervisor Rex Scott moved to appoint Mathis and said, "having somebody with a legal background is going to be very helpful to the entire caucus moving forward," and that he values the new LD9 representative's "knowledge of the needs of senior citizens" in a district with a large senior citizen population.