Supervisors approve money to keep disputed road open in Vail

Sarah Mayer Hiteman, whose great grandparents and other family members are buried at the century-old cemetery, thanked Huckelberry and other officials for stepping in with a solution.

She also praised the long-time Leon Ranch residents who have kept the so-called “low road” open all these years and then rallied early this year to keep it from being permanently closed by developers.

“Without the efforts of these residents, access to the cemetery would have been impossible,” she said.

More than 150 people from Vail’s pioneering, mostly Hispanic families have been laid to rest in the small, desert plot since 1913. Their descendants now serve as caretakers of the cemetery.

Each year during Día de los Muertos, family members gather there to clean and decorate the gravesites of their loved ones.

But the place is more than just an important link to the community’s Hispanic heritage, Mayer Hiteman said. It’s also an active cemetery that’s still being used for burials, most recently on Oct. 1.

For that service, she said, the casket was driven to the graveyard in the back of a pickup truck, because the hearse from the funeral home couldn’t make it down there.

