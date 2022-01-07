Supply of rapid tests in Pima County dwindling, federal shipments uncertain

The availability of tests that rapidly detect the COVID-19 virus and can be self-administered is quickly dwindling in Pima County, and there’s no guarantee more will be provided any time soon.

Appointments for proctored tests at county-run sites and through local pharmacies are still available but are also becoming scarce. This includes rapid tests as well as so-called PCR tests, which must be sent to a laboratory and take up to 72 hours for results.

The lack of rapid tests is not a local problem but a national one. In December, both the Biden administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, promised millions of rapid tests would be made available nationwide in January.

For now, the county is waiting as the demand for testing of any kind, brought on by the omicron variant and a resulting surge in cases, is exploding.

“The availability of tests is critical,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s health department director. “I want community residents to know we are doing everything in our power to make sure people have access to testing.”

New weekly COVID-19 cases here more than doubled recently, rising more than 125% the last week of December.