Support Main Gate Square businesses during pandemic by buying discounted gift vouchers

You can support your favorite Main Gate Square restaurants and businesses during the pandemic by participating in the Main Gate Strong Gift Voucher sale.
The sale is sponsored by the Marshall Foundation and allows you to support businesses that may be struggling at this time.
Visit maingatesquare.com/shop to select one or more $35 gift vouchers and use the coupon code “MainGateStrong” at checkout to receive a discount of $10. You will pay $25 for a $35 gift voucher.
The coupon is available until 1,000 vouchers have been sold.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.