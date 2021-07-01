Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

"Third-party ballot collection can lead to pressure and intimidation," Alito continued. "Further a state may take action to prevent election fraud without waiting for it to occur within its own borders."

There was some disparity shown by the law which says that only votes cast within the proper precinct can be counted.

Challengers said votes should be counted if they would have been legal if cast in the right place. That would allow out-of-precinct votes to be tallied for things like presidential and statewide races.

But Alito said the evidence presented from the 2016 election showed that a little more than 1% of Hispanic voters, 1% of African-American voters, and 1% of Native American voters who voted on Election Day cast an out-of-precinct ballot. For non-minority voters, he said the rate was around 0.5%.

"A procedure that appears to work for 98% or more of voters to whom it applies — minority and non-minority alike — is unlikely to render a system unequally open," Alito said, referring to the test under the Voting Rights Act.

Thursday's ruling does more than just uphold the two state laws. It also appears to give wide leeway to states to enact laws with the purpose of protecting fraud even when there are claims the purpose behind them is to suppress minority voting.