Surge in virus cases at University of Arizona suggests Pima County is in for 'bit of a rough patch’

New Pima County cases of the coronavirus started increasing in late August, roughly two weeks after the University of Arizona community returned, prompting the county’s chief medical officer to suggest “we’re in for a little bit of a rough patch here.”

Nearly 600 Pima County cases of the coronavirus have been added to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard for the week that ended Sept. 5, representing a 16% increase from the week prior, the highest increase since the middle of June, data shows.

That suggests the reversal of a mostly two-month downward trend that started in mid-July, said Dr. Francisco Garcia. He added that the UA recently submitted its data to the state health department and that numbers for the late August weeks will likely experience a bump at some point in the next few days.

UA officials acknowledged this past week “that things are not looking good,” and that they are mulling over additional restrictions on students to combat the outbreak. The UA has confirmed 1,148 positive cases since July 31, including more than 600 positives this month.

A dot map of new cases in Pima County in the week that ended Sept. 5 shows that nearly a dozen clusters of outbreaks had been confirmed at off-campus student complexes, dormitories and sorority and fraternity houses, with 112 cases from those sites.