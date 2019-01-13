Gleaning services

For those who have citrus trees and need gleaning services, call the nonprofit organization Iskashitaa Refugee Network at 440-0100, or email harvesting@iskashitaa.org.

Donations for gleaning services within the city limits are accepted, and there is a $25 charge for services outside of the city limits.

The network is a partner of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The citrus gleaned by volunteers is given to organizations that serve people in need. For more information go to https://www.communityfoodbank.org/Get-Involved/Ways-to-Give/Citrus-Donations-and-Gleaning