Tucson angle

Nearly all of Tucson’s major school districts started the year with vacancies. Although districts reported that vacancy levels were ebbing, a lack of qualified teachers continues to be a problem.

Tucson’s largest school district, TUSD, started the year with 84 vacancies, down from 113 the previous year. But that’s after the district employed creative methods, including sponsoring work visas for 25 teachers from India. Recruiting from overseas is increasingly common for Arizona schools, since it’s hard to recruit from other states where wages are much higher.

Sunnyside School District, the second largest district in Tucson, started the year with six vacancies. An additional 29 positions were filled by long-term substitutes. And 15 positions were filled by people with emergency teaching certificates. Thirteen teachers were waiting for certification, but had substitute or emergency certification. Ten more were teaching interns or subject-matter experts. Still, Sunnyside couldn't fill all of its teaching positions without looking abroad. This year, the district hired 18 teachers from overseas, mostly from India.

— Hank Stephenson, Arizona Daily Star