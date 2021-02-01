 Skip to main content
Suspect, 37, arrested on child porn charges southeast of Tucson

Joshua Rasmussen was arrested Jan. 29, 2021 by Sierra Vista Police.

 Courtesy of Sierra Vista Police Department

A Southern Arizona man is accused of using his social media account to distribute child pornography.

The suspect, Joshua Rasmussen, 37, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony.

Police in Sierra Vista, about 90 miles southeast of Tucson, said they launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center contacted the Sierra Vista Police Department in December, advising that a social media account sharing sexual images of children was linked to an internet address in the area, SVPD said in a news release.

Police served search warrants on internet service providers and also searched a residence in the 500 block of Graham Place before making the arrest Jan. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

