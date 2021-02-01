Suspect, 37, arrested on child porn charges southeast of Tucson

A Southern Arizona man is accused of using his social media account to distribute child pornography.
The suspect, Joshua Rasmussen, 37, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony.
Police in Sierra Vista, about 90 miles southeast of Tucson, said they launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The center contacted the Sierra Vista Police Department in December, advising that a social media account sharing sexual images of children was linked to an internet address in the area, SVPD said in a news release.
Police served search warrants on internet service providers and also searched a residence in the 500 block of Graham Place before making the arrest Jan. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.