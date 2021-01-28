Suspect faces murder charge after shooting death on Tucson's south side

A 22-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after Tucson police found another man shot to death in a south-side apartment.

Cesar Antonio Anaya Guitron was booked into the Pima County jail after authorities found the victim's body inside a unit at the apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th St., the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers first made contact with the suspect Jan. 27 around 10 a.m. when they answered an unknown trouble call at 501 N. Park Ave., TPD said in a news release.

While speaking to Guitron, police learning a shooting had taken place earlier at the 29th Street apartment, the news release said.

Officers who went to the apartment found the body of an adult male who had gunshot wounds.

"Detectives believe that the victim was living with Guitron in the apartment," TPD said.

Police are not releasing the deceased man's identity until his family is notified.

