Suspect killed in police shooting on Tucson's southwest side

A person is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Tucson's southwest side off West Valencia Road.

Tucson police confirmed a suspect died on scene after an interaction with officers just before 6 p.m. Monday evening. No officers were injured.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting and events that immediately preceded it remain unclear and TPD is continuing to investigate the incident, according to a department spokesman. TPD also wouldn't release any information about the suspect.

