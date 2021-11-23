Suspected food poisoning sickens dozens of Afghan evacuees in Tucson

Six people were taken to a hospital and dozens of others were treated for suspected food poisoning at a Tucson hotel where evacuees from Afghanistan are staying.

Patients reported vomiting, Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said Tuesday.

The cause of the widespread illness is still being investigated, but Cullen said she expects it will ultimately be linked to food.

The Pima County Health Department was called about 5:30 p.m. Monday to trace the cause of the illnesses. Cullen says 56 people got sick including those who were taken to the hospital.

Most were treated on the scene by the Tucson Fire Department, Cullen said.