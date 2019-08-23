An evacuation has been lifted at Pima Community College's District Office after a suspicious package was found at one of the buildings.
According to PCC spokeswoman Libby Howell shortly after 12 p.m., the package was opened and deemed harmless.
Shortly before 11 a.m., two of four buildings at the district office, 4905 E. Broadway near South Rosemont Boulevard, were evacuated after a package was delivered to the chancellor, but not through U.S. mail.
It's unknown how many people were evacuated.
The office does not serve students.