A suspicious package has caused the evacuation of three Pima County buildings downtown, officials say.
The buildings include Pima County Superior Court and two county administration buildings, according to Pima County on Twitter.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating, the county said. Department spokesman Officer Ray Smith said a report of a suspicious package at superior court was called in about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Westbound traffic on Congress Street between Church and Granada avenues is currently closed.
No further information has been released.
Update: a third county administration building has been evacuated.— Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) November 4, 2019