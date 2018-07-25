Have you ever dreamed about a night filled with all-you-can-eat tacos?
Your dream just became a reality.
Food By Che West is hosting a Tacopalooza event at Rollies Mexican Patio this weekend. If you're a taco enthusiast, you probably won't want to miss it.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29. That's five-and-a-half hours of taco madness.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Rollies Mexican Patio, 4573 S. 12th Avenue, or South Sixth Bodega, 2111 S. 6th Avenue. Tickets are also being sold online.