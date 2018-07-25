Rollies Mexican Patio — 4573 S. 12th Ave.
Buy Now
Andi Berlin / This is Tucson

Have you ever dreamed about a night filled with all-you-can-eat tacos? 

Your dream just became a reality.

Food By Che West is hosting a Tacopalooza event at Rollies Mexican Patio this weekend. If you're a taco enthusiast, you probably won't want to miss it.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29. That's five-and-a-half hours of taco madness.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Rollies Mexican Patio, 4573 S. 12th Avenue, or South Sixth Bodega, 2111 S. 6th Avenue. Tickets are also being sold online.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott