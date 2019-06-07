Folks who attend one of Tucson Fire Department's four free car seat classes this summer can get a free car seat.
The classes are sponsored by the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety, which gave a $15,000 grant to TFD last year.
And in partnership with Safe Kids Pima County, more than 100 combination seats will be given away for free. The seats are good for children ages 2 to 5 years old, who range from 30 to 100 pounds and are between 32 and 52 inches in height.
To get a free car seat, you must enroll in a safety class taught by TFD instructors. Click here to register. Classes will be taught at 300 S. Fire Central Place.
Classes are scheduled for:
- 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 19
- 8 a.m., Saturday, June 29
- 8 a.m., Saturday, July 27
- 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 31
The car seat that will be given away is the Cosco Finale 2-in-1, which features "extended use in both of its two modes as a forward facing seat and then a booster seat," a department news release says.
"The goal of this program is to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities by having children properly restrained in the appropriate car seat," TFD says.