Talk of 'herd immunity' alarming for UA COVID-19 researchers

Tucson researchers following Arizona’s COVID-19 trends are bracing against the renewed push for “herd immunity” by the Trump administration.

Most Arizona residents, like people in much of the country, do not have antibodies for the virus yet, and those who do can’t count on how long they will be protected against reinfection.

Antibody tests in recent weeks show a statewide positivity rate of about 10%, according to Arizona Department of Health Services data, while University of Arizona researcher Dr. Joe Gerald finds it closer to 12%. The positivity rate including all tests statewide since the pandemic began is around 7% while UA testing shows it’s about 4% in Pima County.

Regardless of the exact numbers, this means one thing to Dr. Janko Nikolich-Zugich, head of the UA’s Department of Immunobiology: Roughly 90% of Arizonans have not been exposed to the virus, and are therefore vulnerable.

“It follows that it remains critically important to follow all public-health precautions on distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene, at least until we get a reliable and efficacious vaccine,” said Nikolich-Zugich, also co-director of the UA’s Center on Aging.