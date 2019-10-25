William Yaw is facing three counts of sexual contact with a minor, PCSD said.

A Tanque Verde High School teacher and athletic trainer was arrested in connection with sexual conduct with a minor, officials say. 

William Yaw, 26, is facing three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. He was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on Thursday.

"A community member expressed a concern to district personnel about a teacher at Tanque Verde High School," said the Tanque Verde Unified School District in an emailed statement. The district reported the concern to the sheriff's department. 

Counselors will be available for students seeking help, the district said. 

No further information has been released. 

