Teacher recognized for having students make blankets for homeless youths
Ben’s Bells

Teacher recognized for having students make blankets for homeless youths

Ben’s Bell recipient Jennifer Wilson, right, and fellow Ironwood Elementary teacher Rowena O’Haver.

 Ben’s Bells

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Jennifer Wilson

Nominated by: Kris Cohen

Why: For her help making blankets for Youth on Their Own. Wilson is a sixth-grade teacher at Ironwood Elementary School and for four years she has had her classes involved in making blankets for the Youth on Their Own holiday blanket drive, Cohen wrote. Again this past year, with the help of Rowena O’Haver’s second-grade class, they made 16 blankets for the homeless Pima County teens that YOTO serves, supporting the nonprofit’s mission to eliminate barriers to education and empower local homeless youth, who are homeless through no fault of their own, to stay in school and receive their high school diplomas.

For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News