Teacher recognized for having students make blankets for homeless youths

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Jennifer Wilson
Nominated by: Kris Cohen
Why: For her help making blankets for Youth on Their Own. Wilson is a sixth-grade teacher at Ironwood Elementary School and for four years she has had her classes involved in making blankets for the Youth on Their Own holiday blanket drive, Cohen wrote. Again this past year, with the help of Rowena O’Haver’s second-grade class, they made 16 blankets for the homeless Pima County teens that YOTO serves, supporting the nonprofit’s mission to eliminate barriers to education and empower local homeless youth, who are homeless through no fault of their own, to stay in school and receive their high school diplomas.
For more information and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more information.