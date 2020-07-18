Teachers fear returning to classrooms while coronavirus surges

All her colleagues are wrestling with fear of returning into an unsafe environment, she says. A couple of teacher friends told her they would retire but can't swing it financially.

“Nobody that I've spoken to is of the opinion that it's a dumb thing to retire or dumb thing to get out of the school if you can,” she said. “A lot of people are just trapped by their circumstances.”

“There's been an utter lack of leadership nationally and statewide that could have really reduced the impact of this so we wouldn't have these terrible choices,” Goldwasser says.

Planning for everything

Indecision at the state level has made it hard for teachers and local leaders to plan the upcoming school year and has only contributed to a rising fear, says Foster, with TUSD. Educators have had to plan for three or four different scenarios.

“When you're planning for everything, you're not planning for anything,” Foster said. “We really need to have respect for the planning that goes into teaching, and when they don't know what to expect, that's just fueling their fear.”