Teachers and parents at 23 schools across Tucson have planned stand-out/walk-in demonstrations supporting the #RedForEd movement Wednesday morning, May 8.
The teachers and parents, affiliated with the group Arizona Educators United, want to remind the community, the state legislature and Governor Doug Ducey that many #RedForEd funding demands haven’t yet been met, according to organizer Elizabeth Reeves.
“We are still very concerned about education funding in Arizona — that the problems have not been solved,” Reeves said.
The following schools have scheduled stand-out/walk-ins, so far:
- The Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind and Manzo Elementary are joining forces Wednesday morning.
- Bloom Elementary
- Borton Magnet Elementary
- Carrillo K-5 Magnet
- Canyon Del Oro High
- Challenger Middle
- Coronado K-8
- Davis Bilingual Magnet
- Desert View High
- Gale Elementary
- Mansfeld Middle Magnet
- Myers Ganoung Elementary
- La Cima Middle
- Miles Exploratory Learning Center
- Roberts-Naylor K-8
- Tucson High
- Lulu Walker Elementary
- Emily Gray Junior High
- Marana High
- Marana Middle
- Nash Elementary
- Rincon/University High
- Twin Peaks K-8
During the demonstrations, teachers and parents will stand outside their schools or on intersections nearby to show their solidarity with #RedForEd and the causes it stands for. Community members are welcome to participate in the demonstrations, Reeves said.
Parents from the parent-teacher organizations at La Cima Middle, Lulu Walker and Sam Hughes Elementary will also be handing out information about #RedForEd to other parents during student pickup and/or dropoff.
“This is something that’s portrayed as a teacher issue … but as a parent and someone in the community, this is something we all bear a responsibility to try to fix,” Reeves said.
Arizona has only addressed one of the original five #RedForEd demands, she said: teacher pay, with Ducey’s 20x2020 plan to boost teacher salaries by 20 percent, next fiscal year.
But teacher pay still needs improvement and only scratches the tip of the iceberg, as far as our state’s education funding downfalls go, she said.
Schools need an influx of capital funding to repair aged infrastructure and replace old books, Reeves said.
And they need to be funded more equitably, she added, referring to Ducey’s plan to expand the state’s results-based funding program, which gives schools additional funding if their students score well on the state’s AzMerit accountability exam.
“We need that money,” Reeves said. “We can’t defer any more time.”