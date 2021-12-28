Teaching English to refugees in Tucson: a doorway to a new universe

“Our program is like this little secret of Tucson,” says Clare Cox who has been teaching for five years at PCC as part of the Refugee Education Program. "It is very special to know that for 40 years we have been helping people that have been coming to this country, and see that they become valuable members to the community, people that are working in restaurants, starting their own business, going on to college."

Cox is part of a determined group of instructors who, whether in-person or virtual, create a much needed space where vital refugee education can take place to help with their immersion into American culture.

As the Refugee Education Program (REP) coordinator Sara Haghighi explains, in general when refugees arrive in Arizona they first go to a resettlement agency and later are referred to Pima Community College. After registration, they take an exam to assess their level of English and based on the results are placed in a class.