Teatro Carmen to see new life as downtown Tucson performance venue

An article in the Star reviewing the performance said the cast “sang their various roles with splendid feeling and brilliant finish.”

The venue was sold in 1926 and since that time, has been many things, including an auto garage, a space for Borderlands Theater and most recently a workshop and storage warehouse.

It was also home to the Pilgrim Rest Elks Lodge No. 601, a black social club, from 1937 to 1986, according to press materials.

“It has this incredible history of Hispanic heritage, African American heritage,” Stratford said. “It is very unique.”

The Rollings family, whose businesses, Arizona Territorial Lands LLC and Bacon Industries Inc., own properties throughout Barrio Viejo, started talking with Stratford more than a year ago about Teatro Carmen, spokesman Donald Rollings said.

Led by patriarch Kelley Rollings, the Rollings family started purchasing and preserving properties in Barrio Viejo in 1971 as a way to save them from urban renewal.

They had been using Teatro Carmen for storage of architectural salvage, much of which they sold in an estate sale in May.

Donald Rollings said they felt Stratford was the right man to restore the space.