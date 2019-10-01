A teen was arrested Tuesday for their alleged role in threatening to shoot hundreds of students in the Sahuarita Unified School District, police say.
The teen is facing charges of making terrorist threats, disruption of an educational institution and use of electronic device to threaten, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Investigators were able to connect the teen's use of a photo of real firearms and threat of shooting students to a social media post.
Police also believe a separate person used social media to make one of the two threats.
Detectives said both threats were made "via an unknown direct source through social media." The investigation is ongoing.
Sahuarita schools are closed Tuesday after the shooting threats were made to four of its schools Monday.
Additional officers were assigned to Sahuarita High School, Walden Grove High School and Anza Trail School, which is Kindergarten through eighth grade on Monday after a shooting threat was made to the three schools, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a fourth threat was made to Sahuarita Middle School, prompting the Sahuarita Unified School District to issue a letter to families informing them classes would be cancelled Tuesday "in an abundance of caution."
The Sahuarita district said all SUSD schools, including the Early Childhood Center and L.I.N.K. would be closed. High school after school activities would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the letter said.
Also on Monday, Tucson police officers investigated a possible threat against Pueblo High School after a parent alerted them of a Snapchat post containing a threat.
Officers patrolled the area and additional school safety personnel were on campus as a precaution, according to an email sent to parents.
Pueblo High School continued its normal operations Monday morning.