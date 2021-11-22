Teen arrested in shooting death of man at Tucson apartment complex

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 48-year-old man at an apartment complex on Tucson's southwest side Sunday.

Tucson police responded to calls of a shooting at Mission Tierra Apartments on South Mission Road, near Drexel Road, before 6 a.m., where they found 48-year-old Frankie Perez Sanchez suffering from gunshot wounds. Police gave Sanchez first aid, however he was died at the scene.

Police say Sanchez went to the complex to visit a friend. Sanchez had stepped outside his friend’s apartment, when he got into a fight with two people.

A police spokesman confirmed all three men were known to each other, although he couldn’t say the exact nature of their relationships.

Police arrested Andrew Gonzalez, 17, on suspicion of second degree murder. He was booked at the Pima County jail. Minors over the age of 16 are charged as adults in the most serious cases, a TPD spokesperson said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.