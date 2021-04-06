Teen dies in shooting on Tucson's west side

A teenager is dead and another man was injured in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex on Tucson's west side.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m April 5 to a report of gunfire outside The Ranch at Star Pass, a sprawling complex at the corner of South Shannon Road and West Broadway, the Tucson Police Department said.

There, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot trauma behind the wheel of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. He was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Soon after, TPD received word that a carful of people had dropped off a teen with gunshot wounds at the emergency room of St. Mary's Hospital, where he died.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Francisco Ramon Santamaria Aguirre.

Detectives determined a confrontation occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, during which shots were fired.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.