Teen dies in shooting on Tucson's west side

A teenager is dead and another man was injured in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex on Tucson's west side.
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m April 5 to a report of gunfire outside The Ranch at Star Pass, a sprawling complex at the corner of South Shannon Road and West Broadway, the Tucson Police Department said.
There, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot trauma behind the wheel of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. He was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.
Soon after, TPD received word that a carful of people had dropped off a teen with gunshot wounds at the emergency room of St. Mary's Hospital, where he died.
The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Francisco Ramon Santamaria Aguirre.
Detectives determined a confrontation occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, during which shots were fired.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.
