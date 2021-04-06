 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen dies in shooting on Tucson's west side
alert top story

Teen dies in shooting on Tucson's west side

A 25-year-old man was injured in the incident, Tucson police say

A teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation at an apartment complex on Tucson's west side on Monday, April 5.

 Tucson Police Department

A teenager is dead and another man was injured in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex on Tucson's west side.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m April 5 to a report of gunfire outside The Ranch at Star Pass, a sprawling complex at the corner of South Shannon Road and West Broadway, the Tucson Police Department said.

There, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot trauma behind the wheel of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. He was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening. 

Soon after, TPD received word that a carful of people had dropped off a teen with gunshot wounds at the emergency room of St. Mary's Hospital, where he died.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Francisco Ramon Santamaria Aguirre. 

Detectives determined a confrontation occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, during which shots were fired.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News