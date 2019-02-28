A teen girl died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, officials say.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has died, according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. Next of kin have been notified.

West Silverlake Road is closed from South Mission Road to South Santa Cruz Lane due to the crash. 

Drivers should avoid the area, which is near the Pima County jail. 

There is no more information at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara