A portion of West Silverlake Road is shut down after a pedestrian collision involving a teen, who suffered life threatening injuries near South Cottonwood Lane, officials say.
Tucson Police have shut down Silverlake from South Mission Road to South Santa Cruz Lane Thursday morning to investigate, Sgt. Pete Dugan said on Twitter.
Drivers should avoid the area, which is near the Pima County jail.
There is no more information at this time.
