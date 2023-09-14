A 14-year-old girl was killed running across Interstate-10 in Marana early Saturday, officials have confirmed.

The girl was struck about 2 a.m. on Sept. 9 near the West Marana Road exit, the Marana Police Department says.

The girl, who was not named, was running across the eastbound lanes when she was struck by a passenger vehicle. She was struck a second time by a commercial vehicle, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The girl was declared dead at the crash scene.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes for several hours Saturday.