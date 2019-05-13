If you go

Golf tournament, dinner for the Victoria Teresa Arias Memorial Foundation

What: A Very Victorious Golf Tournament

When: Friday, May 31.

6 a.m registration begins; 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Where: Sewailo Golf Club at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Cost: $125 per person; $500 per foursome.

The entry fee includes tournament play; range balls and a cart; breakfast burritos and a post-tournament luncheon; as well as a swag bag. The event, presented by title sponsor Casino Del Sol, also includes a raffle. For registration or more information, call 360-5298.

What: A Night to Remember Victoria Teresa Arias-dinner and dance event

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

Where: Casino Del Sol Event Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Cost: $75 per person; $300 for a group of five; a limited number of student tickets are available for $50 per person.

Festivities include a three-course dinner and dancing with Los Centenarios; a special performance by Compania de Danza Folklorico accompanied by Desiree Sandoval; and music by Los Changuitos Feos and DJ Ob-Wan Kenobi. The evening will also feature a silent auction. For tickets or information, or to make an online donation, visit the website at victoriateresaariasmemorialfoundation.org or call 360-5298.