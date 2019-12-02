A 19-year-old man was sentenced to three years probation Monday for his role in a deadly carjacking attempt earlier this year at a Walmart on Tucson's east side, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Pima County Superior Court spokeswoman.
Francisco Morales pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery on Oct. 21, according to court documents.
On Feb. 27 around midnight, Morales was with Eduardo Carranza, 19, Juan Andres Allen, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy when they tried to steal a car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Walmart on East Speedway and North Kolb Road.
Carranza and Allen were armed when they approached a man in his vehicle and Carranza demanded the man's car keys, according to Arizona Daily Star reports. The man pulled out his own gun and shot Allen three times killing the teen.
The man told police he feared for his life. After the shooting, Carranza, Morales and the unnamed boy fled in a Suburban that had been stolen a week earlier. They were caught nearby.
Carranza pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Nov. 20. He is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 13.