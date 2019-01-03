lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

An on-duty Pima County Sheriff's deputy hit a teen in an unmarked vehicle Wednesday night, officials say. 

A Tucson Police Department spokesperson said the 15-year-old boy didn't have any life-threatening injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital.

The accident occurred just east of the intersection of Oracle and Wetmore roads. The boy had been walking with another 15-year-old, who was uninjured, officials said. 

The Sheriff's deputy was neither cited or injured. TPD is investigating the accident.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara