Teeny fruit fly could have a big impact on understanding Lou Gehrig's disease

Zarnescu and Erik Lehmkuhl, a molecular and cellular biology graduate student, have been studying a protein called TDP-43 that’s often found forming clumps within the cells of people with ALS, thereby disrupting the creation of healthy protein and causing cells to die.

They weren't sure how this contributed to ALS until they realized an important victim of TDP-43 in the flies called Dlp, which is short for Dally-like protein. In people, its equivalent is called GPC6. By studying how TDP-43 protein was stopping the production of healthy Dlp cells in fruit flies, they have been able to see how it might be happening the same way in people with ALS.

Additionally, Zarnescu said, they discovered TDP-43 protein is not only clumping itself in the flies, but it's also causing Dlp to clump, and that also could lead to a greater understanding about what’s happening in people with ALS.

"The clumps were unexpected but they are also present in (ALS) patients so I expect they will tell us something important about the disease and how to treat it," she said.