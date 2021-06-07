Telegraph Fire near Miami forcing some residents to evacuate

SUPERIOR — Residents near a town in south-central Arizona are the latest to evacuate as one of two wildfires, fueled by gusty winds and dry weather, grew overnight, authorities said Monday.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued an immediate evacuation order early for part of Miami. The order specifically applies to those who live west of the town limits, south of U.S. Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey Camp.

Two local schools are open as shelters.

The so-called Telegraph Fire has now expanded to more than 64 square miles and is at zero containment. Officials say a forecast of low humidity and high winds throughout the week will likely facilitate more spread.

Evacuations were ordered Sunday for the Top-of-The-World area and northeast of Superior, roughly 60 miles east of Phoenix. The Pinal County sheriff’s office also evacuated the Oak Flats campground.

No deaths or injuries have been reported.

The human-caused blaze has also forced closures of stretches of State Route 177, State Route 77, U.S. 70 and U.S. 60.