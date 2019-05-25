It was 50 years ago this summer that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to land and walk on the moon, on July 20, 1969.
An estimated 600 million people — a fifth of the world's population — watched and listened to the landing.
It was the largest audience for any single event in history, The Associated Press has reported.
Were you among those who watched it in awe on live television?
If so, please tell us what you remember — where you were, how old you were, how you felt, and what the American astronauts, scientific achievement and "giant leap for mankind" meant to you.
To mark the 50th anniversary, we will share a collection of our readers' memories in the July 14 edition of the Arizona Daily Star.
There, you can also upload a photo of yourself (from then or now, or both) and photos of any family pictures, newspaper clippings, scrapbooks, Apollo 11 merchandise or other memorabilia you kept from that day.
