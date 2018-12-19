Tucson may not get a white Christmas, but at least we'll probably get a warm one.
The Old Pueblo will see above-average temperatures through Friday — and we might even see some record-breaking.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s late this week. Tucson's record high was 80 degrees in 2003.
Temperatures will start to decrease again through the weekend.
High: 70
Low: 43
