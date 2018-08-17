Storm Clouds
Storm clouds roll over the north side of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Oro Valley, AZ. on their way to Tucson on August 3, 2017.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

If you've been loving the clouds in the sky and the rainy days, today might be the last for a few days.

While there is a chance of thunderstorms today, the chances are expected to dwindle as the weekend arrives.

Today is also one of our last days of 90-degree weather. Temperatures are expected to kick up to the 100s again by Sunday. So, enjoy today's weather while you can!

However, our beloved monsoons might only be taking a short break and could make a comeback sometime next week — along with temperatures in the 90s, hopefully.

High: 98

Low: 77

Currently

Clear, 81.9
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 68% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 79.9
Wind 2 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.1
Wind 2 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 86.1
Wind 3 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 4 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.3
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.8
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.0
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.4
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
34% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.2
Wind 11 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.1
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.7
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Partly Cloudy, 84.6
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0

Saturday

12 am: Partly Cloudy, 83.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.2
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 2% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.8
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 2% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.3
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 2% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.4
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.6
Wind 3 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.6
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.6
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.9
Wind 11 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.3
Wind 12 MPH NW, 3% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.3
Wind 11 MPH NW, 3% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 12 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.9
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
