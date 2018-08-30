Unlike the beginning of the week, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms today — but it's a very, very slight chance.
Chances are expected to increase as the week continues, with Saturday having the best chances, according to the National Weather Service.
And unfortunately, despite the slight increase in thunderstorm chances, temperatures are still expected to hit the 100s today.
High: 101
Low: 76
Currently
Partly Cloudy, 78.8
Wind 1 MPH WNW, 50% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 81.8
Wind 3 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.8
Wind 3 MPH NNE, 3% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 88.6
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 3% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 5 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 9
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.7
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.8
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.7
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
21% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.9
Wind 9 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.4
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.2
Wind 11 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Clear, 93.4
Wind 10 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Clear, 90.7
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Clear, 88.9
Wind 6 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 86.9
Wind 6 MPH E, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 85.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
12 am: Clear, 83.2
Wind 4 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 81.5
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 80.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 79.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 78.6
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 77.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 77.0
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 78.7
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 81.9
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 1
9 am: Clear, 86.0
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 3
10 am: Clear, 89.1
Wind 3 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 92.1
Wind 3 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Clear, 95.0
Wind 6 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 10
1 pm: Clear, 97.6
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 9
2 pm: Clear, 99.3
Wind 7 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 8
3 pm: Clear, 99.9
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 5
4 pm: Clear, 99.9
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
23% humidity, UV index 3
5 pm: Clear, 97.9
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 1% chance precip.
26% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Clear, 96.1
Wind 9 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.1
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0