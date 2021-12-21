Tempers flare as Democrats criticize Arizona's proposed congressional maps

It isn't just about Tucson. The draft map for CD6, the one favored by Republicans, goes at least part way into Casa Grande. Lerner said that's not acceptable.

"There are a lot of good reasons to make Casa Grande whole,'' she said. Lerner said the entire city should be in CD2, which would align it with the similar "communities of interest'' of Florence, Coolidge and Sacaton.

Republicans proposed moving the largely Democratic communities of Bisbee and Douglas out of CD6 and into CD7, replacing them with potentially more Republican voters of northeast Santa Cruz County. But that appears to be a non-starter.

There are other issues that have left Democrats contending the decisions are unfairly skewed.

One is that the maps under debate do not unite all the retirement communities in the Mesa area, with Leisure World in a congressional district that extends into Tempe and others linked to a district comprising Gilbert and Apache Junction.

Altering that line would affect the political and ethnic balances in both districts. One would specifically put a highly Latino section of south Chandler, now in the Tempe district, into the highly Republican district dominated by Gilbert.