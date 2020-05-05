Temps could reach 108 Wednesday, prompting excessive heat warning for Tucson

Temps could reach 108 Wednesday, prompting excessive heat warning for Tucson

  • Updated
Hot weather

Under the evening sun, a biker uses the paths along the Santa Cruz River Park on April 23, 2020, as temperatures rose above 90-degrees. The temperature in Tucson hit 100 degrees on April 29.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Tucson area with temps reaching as high as 108 degrees Wednesday, May 6.

The warning of "dangerously hot conditions" will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said. 

It applies to the Tucson area, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation, south central and much of southeast Pinal County. 

The potential for heat-related illness will be heightened, the Weather Service said.

Community members are urged to stay indoors if possible and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. 

Later in the week, thunderstorms and showers are possible late Friday into Monday, particularly east of Tucson, the Weather Service said. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News