Tent-like facility for migrant kids set to open in Tucson

“We’re going to try to make this as good of a place for kids to be as we can,” Divens said.

During the day, children can go to the recreation yard or multipurpose room, “so they can just be somewhere, rather than stuck in one little pod,” Divens said.

A federal contractor tests each child for COVID-19. If children test positive, they will be sent to a hospital. They will not be given coronavirus vaccines at the facility.

A row of 15 small rooms was set up so children can make domestic phone calls. The phone numbers for consulates will be posted in the rooms. If children struggle to figure out how to make a call, one of the roughly 100 agents who work at the facility will help them, Divens said.

Contract worth up to $105M

The intake area had dozens of computers set up to process children when they arrive. A bank of computer screens nearby showed camera views in various parts of the facility.

The children remain in Border Patrol custody while at the facility. If children jump the fence, agents will go after them, Divens said.

CBP officials said the facility could hold up to 500 people, but spacing restrictions due to the pandemic will reduce capacity to about 200 people.